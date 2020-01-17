Overview

Dr. Patricia Laden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine.



Dr. Laden works at Patricia E. Laden, MD in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.