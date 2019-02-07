Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kropf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from George Washington U School of Medicine|George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (980) 302-6605
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She is Great up beat doctor And I miss you at Fox Chase PS. CLL has come back.
About Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1497957112
Education & Certifications
- Upmc
- George Washington U School of Medicine|George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Hematology
Dr. Kropf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kropf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kropf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kropf.
