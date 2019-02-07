See All Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Super Profile

Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD

Hematology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from George Washington U School of Medicine|George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Kropf works at Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute Elizabeth Hematology
    125 Queens Rd Ste 600, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 302-6605

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patricia Kropf, MD

    Hematology
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    19 years of experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1497957112
    • 1497957112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Upmc
    • Upmc
    Fellowship
    Upmc
    • Upmc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U School of Medicine|George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Hematology
    • Hematology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

