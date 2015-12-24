Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Kozuch works at
Locations
Dept of Gastroenterology/Hepatology132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kozuch is a teaching physician who is extremely qualified and personable. She makes a point of working with primary GAs to arrive at a diagnosis and treatment approach that balances the needs of the patient with technology. She builds a relationship with both the patient and his/her primary GA, that yields very good results and a sustainable management program. Most important, from a patient point of view, is that she a reachable. I consider her and my primary GA and great team!
About Dr. Patricia Kozuch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1568499184
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozuch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kozuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozuch has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
267 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.