Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Kondratenko, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Associated OB/GYN2525 S Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-0100
Associated Obstetric/Gynecology7210 N Main St Ste 210, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-2800
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 338-0100
Dr K is a very focused and thorough provider. She takes her time and answers all questions. The office staff is always friendly and helpful as well
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kondratenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
