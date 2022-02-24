See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Patricia Kondratenko, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Kondratenko, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Kondratenko works at Associated OB/GYN in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI and Pontiac, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated OB/GYN
    2525 S Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-0100
    Associated Obstetric/Gynecology
    7210 N Main St Ste 210, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 620-2800
    St. Joseph Mercy Oakland
    44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 338-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening

Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Symptomatic Menopause
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Chlamydia Infections
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision of Cervix
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
High Risk Pregnancy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr K is a very focused and thorough provider. She takes her time and answers all questions. The office staff is always friendly and helpful as well
    — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. Patricia Kondratenko, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790725984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Kondratenko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondratenko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kondratenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kondratenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kondratenko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kondratenko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kondratenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kondratenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

