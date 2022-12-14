Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolowich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Novi, MI. They completed their fellowship with Salt Lake Knee/Sports Med
Dr. Kolowich works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
-
2
Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine690 Amsterdam St, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 651-1910
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Second Avenue6525 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 972-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolowich?
Very thorough
About Dr. Patricia Kolowich, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1225104698
Education & Certifications
- Salt Lake Knee/Sports Med
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolowich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolowich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolowich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolowich works at
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolowich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolowich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolowich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolowich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.