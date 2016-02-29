Dr. Patricia Kleinholz-Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleinholz-Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kleinholz-Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Kleinholz-Owens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Kleinholz-Owens works at
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1740 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
She is awesome and helpful . I will definitely recommend her to anyone that needs a neurologist
Dr. Kleinholz-Owens has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleinholz-Owens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
