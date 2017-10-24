See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine.

Dr. Kirby works at Misty Adame Lpc in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Misty Adame Lpc
    21448 N 75th Ave Ste 6, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 558-2421

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eating Disorders
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Eating Disorders
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 24, 2017
    I took my daughter who is a minor to see Dr. Kirby and we were thrilled with the whole experience. My daughter really felt comfortable talking about difficult personal subjects with her. I felt she took and exceptional amount of time with my daughter trying to understand her well. She has great people skills and seems genuinely caring.
    Phoenix — Oct 24, 2017
    About Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215003207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Kirby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kirby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

