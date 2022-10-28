Overview

Dr. Patricia King, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.



Dr. King works at Norfolk Psychiatric Associates in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.