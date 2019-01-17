Overview

Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center



Dr. Kennedy works at Saratoga Hospital Center for Breast Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.