Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center

Dr. Kennedy works at Saratoga Hospital Center for Breast Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saratoga Hospital Center for Breast Care
    3040 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 580-2170
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2019
    I saw Dr. Kennedy the day after finding out I had breast cancer. She was very kind, explained my diagnosis and surgical options; I felt I was in good hands. Prospective patients should know that this is what she specializes in and she and her employees "get it"; they are warm, caring and very supportive as you go through the various stages. I attend a breast cancer support group with many of her patients who rave about the care they have received. You won't get this from a general surgeon.
    Jane in Saratoga Springs, NY — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1861450439
    Education & Certifications

    • Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Bryn Mawr College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kennedy works at Saratoga Hospital Center for Breast Care in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

    Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

