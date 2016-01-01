Overview

Dr. Patricia Kelly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Iora Health Georgia PC in Tucker, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Marietta, GA and Mableton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.