Dr. Kapsner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Kapsner, MD
Dr. Patricia Kapsner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital and Unm Hospital.
Univ. of New Mexico Hospital2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3840
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of New Mexico Ems Consortium1 University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM 87131 Directions (505) 272-3840
Unm Truman Street Health Services801 Encino Pl NE Ste F, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Unm Hospital
Very prompt cares about her patients
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
