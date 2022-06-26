Dr. Patricia Kane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Kane, MD
Dr. Patricia Kane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Aleph Center PLLC6408 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 885-5558
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was very nervous about my first session with Dr. Kane, but I was delighted by the kindness and compassion she showed me. She is clearly very knowledgeable, but what really meant the most to me was how carefully she listened to everything I had to say and how mindful she was in her responses. I feel healing in just someone listening so well and considering my words so respectfully.
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.
