Overview

Dr. Patricia Hughes Juarez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Hughes Juarez works at University Health System in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.