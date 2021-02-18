Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan-Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Jordan-Gonzalez works at
Locations
G N G Preventive Occupational & Evnironmental613 MEDICAL CARE DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 333-5080
South Florida Rheumatology4700 Sheridan St Ste C, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She’s sweet, thorough and understanding. She actually listens to you. Unlike many other mediocre physicians she actually examined you head to toe. She explains why she’s doing what she’s doing. Dr. Patricia Jordan is simply amazing. I would recommend her 100%!
About Dr. Patricia Jordan-Gonzalez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
