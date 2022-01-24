Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones-Nice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Jones-Nice works at
Locations
Dr Nice Psychiatry LLC10 E WASHINGTON ST, Newnan, GA 30263 Directions (770) 253-5304
Dr. Nice Psychiatry LLC1933 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 253-6001
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely well educated; knowledgeable about medicine in general. Has high ethics, and cares about her patients
About Dr. Patricia Jones-Nice, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467558619
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones-Nice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones-Nice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones-Nice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones-Nice has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones-Nice on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones-Nice. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones-Nice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones-Nice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones-Nice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.