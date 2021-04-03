Dr. Patricia Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Jones, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5235 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Directions (215) 471-5070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Keystone Mercy Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and personable it's put you at ease. The staff and her office is entirely run officially.
About Dr. Patricia Jones, MD
- Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/UMC
- Hahnemann University
- LINCOLN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
