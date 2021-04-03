See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Patricia Jones, MD

Gynecology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Jones, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lankenau Medical Center, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5235 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 471-5070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteopenia
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Osteopenia

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Keystone Mercy Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Very professional and personable it's put you at ease. The staff and her office is entirely run officially.
    DEL15 — Apr 03, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Jones, MD
    About Dr. Patricia Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942276050
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Cooper Hosp/UMC
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • LINCOLN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

