Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD

Pediatric Medicine
3 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Jefferson Hosp

Dr. Johnston works at PATRICIA CAMODY-JOHNSON MD in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Urology Assoc
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Patricia Johnston, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801831284
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Jefferson Hosp
Residency
Internship
  • Hahnemann
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Johnston works at PATRICIA CAMODY-JOHNSON MD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

