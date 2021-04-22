Overview

Dr. Patricia Janki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.



Dr. Janki works at Pat Janki M.D. P.A in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.