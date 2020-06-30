Overview

Dr. Patricia Ischiropoulos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ischiropoulos works at Wright Plastic Surgery PC in Media, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA and Glen Mills, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.