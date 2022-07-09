Overview

Dr. Patricia Hurford, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Hurford works at Midwest Orthopedic and Spine Specialists in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.