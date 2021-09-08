Dr. Patricia Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Hughes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Patricia L. Hughes, M.D. (Teaneck)400 Frank W Burr Blvd Ste 145, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 645-1873Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Forever grateful to Dr. Hughes, Iliana and Libia for everything they did to give me and my husband our baby girl. I can't say enough great things about this practice. Dr. Hughes is exceptionally smart and pragmatic and everyone at the practice is kind and compassionate. I did not feel like a number any time I went in for a visit. When I got pregnant through our second IUI attempt, Iliana called me to share the news and I could hear from her voice that she was as excited as I was. It was so heartwarming to go to a practice like this where we felt like they truly cared about us.
About Dr. Patricia Hughes, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1851486765
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U Coll P&S
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center (New York)
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Columbia U
- Albany Med Coll
- Mount Holyoke College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
