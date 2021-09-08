Overview

Dr. Patricia Hughes, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Patricia L. Hughes, M.D. (Teaneck) in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.