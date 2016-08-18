Overview

Dr. Patricia Hood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Hood works at UMC Family Medicine at LakeRidge in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.