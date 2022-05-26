Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Holtz works at
Locations
True North Pediatrics2510 Maryland Rd Ste 160, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holtz has been trusted by our family for years: She is the most knowledgeable, thorough, and kind Pediatrician we have ever dealt with. Besides her normal excellent care, she was the first to suspect a rare condition in our child: A condition that was so rare and even more so for a child so young. Dr. Holtz recognized it, started a plan that really was a lifeline when our family was in crisis. The gains our son has made since we're directly as a result of Dr. Holtz's guidance not on just that first day, but the time since over the last 7 years. THANK YOU Dr. Holtz!
About Dr. Patricia Holtz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629283593
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Holtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Holtz can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.