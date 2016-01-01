Dr. Patricia Hart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Hart, DO
Overview
Dr. Patricia Hart, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.
Locations
Presbyterian Home for Central New York Inc4290 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413 Directions (315) 272-2285
Hope Medical Care, PLLC2717 Bellevue Ave Ste 7, Syracuse, NY 13219 Directions (315) 729-4506
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Hart, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1497827877
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Ny
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hart. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hart.
