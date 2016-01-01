Dr. Hart accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Hart, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Hart, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
S and T Pharmacie391 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11216 Directions (718) 282-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Hart, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
