Dr. Patricia Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Harrison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
Patricia Harrison MD P L1025 Beal Pkwy NW Ste B1, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 862-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Harrison for about 18 years now. She has helped me in many aspects in dealing with everyday life. She is truly understanding, compassionate and a great doctor..
About Dr. Patricia Harrison, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.