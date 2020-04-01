Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habimana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD is a Registered Nurse in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Dr. Habimana works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Pain Management1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Habimana. She takes time and listens to you. She has helped me a lot. I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Patricia Habimana, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1386848455
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
