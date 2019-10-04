Dr. Gurczak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Gurczak, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Gurczak, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Gurczak works at
Locations
-
1
Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5955
-
2
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gurczak?
I like Dr. Gurczak and the staff at the Heart Center. They are always friendly and helpful. Dr. Gurczak has always been straight up and honest with me. Appointments are always on time.
About Dr. Patricia Gurczak, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1588634083
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gurczak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gurczak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gurczak works at
Dr. Gurczak has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiac Imaging and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurczak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurczak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurczak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurczak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurczak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.