Dr. Patricia Gunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patricia Gunter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patricia Gunter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Gunter works at
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 212-4339Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Discussed insomnia and weight gain and am trying some different remedies to see what works. Glad there is a dedicated menopause office in Austin -- the only one that I know of -- and that these Doctors are addressing the forgotten age group of menopausal women. Thank you thank you thank you.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1265413199
- Obstetrics & Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunter has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Osteoporosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.