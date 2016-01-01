Dr. Groleau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patricia Groleau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Groleau, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Groleau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Physicians Inc203 N LIME ST, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 392-6267
-
2
Dermatology Physicians Inc208 W Main St, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 733-8050
- 3 1613 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 947-4148
-
4
Dermatology Physicians Inc2106 Harrisburg Pike Ste 314, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groleau?
About Dr. Patricia Groleau, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982970893
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groleau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groleau works at
Dr. Groleau has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Groleau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Groleau has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groleau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groleau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groleau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.