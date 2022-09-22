See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Patricia Grade, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Grade, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Grade works at North Scottsdale Womens Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Scottsdale Women's Health
    9745 N 90th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 661-1485

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Great Doctor You have to be great to deal with these Scottsdale women Oh man !
    Chris — Sep 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Grade, MD
    About Dr. Patricia Grade, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366541930
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • University Of Arizona College Of Pharmacy
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
