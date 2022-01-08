Dr. Patricia Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Gerber, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Children's Memorial Hospital|University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences|University of Tennessee Center Health Sciences
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
National Allergy & ENT7555 Northside Dr, North Charleston, SC 29420 Directions (843) 487-0669
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerber is exceptional! She's helping my son get freedom from allergies so he can enjoy the outdoors even more. She makes time for questions, and her detailed answers are educational and humorous. She helped me find a way to get some genetic testing to get ahead of some health problems. She and her staff have been patient and have worked with our family for appointments. This is a busy clinic, but the doctor and the staff are worth the wait!
About Dr. Patricia Gerber, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1023097532
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.