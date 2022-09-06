Dr. Patricia Furey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Furey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Furey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Monadnock Community Hospital.
Locations
Derry Medical Center160 S RIVER RD, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (603) 665-5150
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Monadnock Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Furey is very professional with a great personality. Answered all my questions, explained my condition so I could understand it. She also explained options, to when to have surgery. My follow up questions were answered very quickly through her staff so giving them 5 stars as well! Thanks Dr Furey!
About Dr. Patricia Furey, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Univeristy Of Connecticut Integrated Surgical Residency
- University Conn Integ Surgery Res
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furey has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furey speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Furey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furey.
