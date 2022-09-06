Overview

Dr. Patricia Furey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Monadnock Community Hospital.



Dr. Furey works at DMC Primary Care in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.