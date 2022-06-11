Overview

Dr. Patricia Rasmussen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Park Rapids, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River and Meeker Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic in Park Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.