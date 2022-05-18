Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Franklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Franklin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anacortes, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Island Hospital, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Franklin works at
Locations
Island Surgeons, Island Medical Center1213 24th St Ste 700, Anacortes, WA 98221 Directions (360) 293-5142
Hospital Affiliations
- Island Hospital
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very approachable, understanding with a gentle manner. Very impressed with her bedside manner. . My surgery was a great success, no complications or problems at all!
About Dr. Patricia Franklin, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053307017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Franklin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Franklin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.