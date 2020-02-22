Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM
Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
Patricia L Forg DPM3989 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92104 Directions (619) 283-2097
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I found it to be pleasant and helpful. Dr. Forg is warm and friendly, very knowledgeable, a good listener, and I was glad I went there. Convenient location (a block from CVS North Park). And you don't use the outmoded clipboard and paper forms there, either.
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962517508
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Forg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Forg has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Forg speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Forg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forg.
