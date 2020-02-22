See All Podiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM

Podiatry
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.

Dr. Forg works at Patricia L Forg DPM in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patricia L Forg DPM
    3989 32nd St, San Diego, CA 92104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 283-2097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2020
    I found it to be pleasant and helpful. Dr. Forg is warm and friendly, very knowledgeable, a good listener, and I was glad I went there. Convenient location (a block from CVS North Park). And you don't use the outmoded clipboard and paper forms there, either.
    David Batterson — Feb 22, 2020
    About Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962517508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Forg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forg has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Forg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

