Dr. Patricia Ford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps.



Dr. Ford works at Patricia A Ford MD in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.