Overview

Dr. Patricia Farrelly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hampton Bays, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Farrelly works at Smithkline Beecham Clinical Labs in Hampton Bays, NY with other offices in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.