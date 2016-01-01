Overview

Dr. Patricia Estrada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.



Dr. Estrada works at MDVIP - Marrero, Louisiana in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.