Dr. English has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia English, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia English, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. English works at
Locations
-
1
Community Hospital South1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 532-6112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. English?
About Dr. Patricia English, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427146695
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. English accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. English has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. English works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. English. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. English.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. English, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. English appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.