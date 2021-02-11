Overview

Dr. Patricia Engle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Engle works at Legacy Medical Group-Westside Internal Medicine in Beaverton, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.