Dr. Patricia Eby, MD
Dr. Patricia Eby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Cosmetic Surgery Specialists of Memphis Pllc6401 Poplar Ave Ste 360, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 752-1412
- 2 5200 Maryland Way Ste 300, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 866-4126
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Eby is the best! I had a surgery procedure done and am very satisfied with it. She is very professional, explains everything perfectly, and I felt very comfortable with her. The staff is efficient and personable. I am so happy with my results and if I need anything else, I will definitely be going to Dr. Eby!!
About Dr. Patricia Eby, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1063456176
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Eby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eby accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eby.
