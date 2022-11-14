Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duggan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.
Dr. Duggan works at
Locations
-
1
Hanna Wang & Ezziddin Mds Inc.6690 Beta Dr Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44143 Directions (440) 442-9300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duggan?
I saw Dr. Duggan for varicose veins more than five years ago. When it became necessary to see a doctor again, I returned to Dr. Duggan because I was so satisfied with the outcomes. I didn’t seek treatment for cosmetic reasons but because of leg pain, heaviness, cramps, tiredness & restlessness. Procedures are relatively painless, quick, & effective. Dr. Duggan explains everything. She is skilled, professional, & caring. SHE actually calls you after a procedure to check on you. Her husband, also involved in certain procedures, is excellent too. The office (including support staff & doctors) has a positive vibe that enhances the treatment experience. Outcomes + office environment = optimum satisfaction.
About Dr. Patricia Duggan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487660999
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duggan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duggan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duggan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duggan works at
Dr. Duggan has seen patients for Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duggan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Duggan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duggan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duggan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duggan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.