Dr. Patricia Delamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Delamora, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Delamora works at
Locations
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Delamora, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1114015484
Education & Certifications
- NY Presbyterian Hosp
- NY Presbyterian Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delamora works at
Dr. Delamora has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.