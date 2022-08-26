Overview

Dr. Patricia Deckert, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Deckert works at MDVIP - La Mesa, California in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.