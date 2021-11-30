Overview

Dr. Patricia Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Davis works at Patricia Davis, MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.