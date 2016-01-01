Dr. Cruz Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Cruz Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Cruz Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Cruz Reyes works at
Locations
Hope Neurologic Center79440 Corporate Center Dr Ste 108, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 564-0902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Patricia Cruz Reyes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cruz Reyes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cruz Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cruz Reyes works at
Dr. Cruz Reyes speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruz Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruz Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruz Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruz Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.