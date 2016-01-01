Overview

Dr. Patricia Cosgrove, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.



Dr. Cosgrove works at Medical Eye Specialists in Bozeman, MT with other offices in Belgrade, MT and Livingston, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Trichiasis and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.