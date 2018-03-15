Dr. Patricia Convery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Convery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Convery, MD
Overview
Dr. Patricia Convery, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montville, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
One to One FemaleCare170 Changebridge Rd Bldg B6, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (973) 227-8898
One to One FemaleCare2345 Lamington Rd Ste 107, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Directions (908) 719-4900
One to One FemaleCare111 Madison Ave Ste 305, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 683-1400
Wilkerson Ob-gyn4414 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 783-7809
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Convery is just great ,this is how I will describe her . She is very understanding, friendly , very easy to talk. Thank you DR.Convery for your thoghtfulness.
About Dr. Patricia Convery, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1093973075
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Convery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Convery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Convery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Convery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Convery.
