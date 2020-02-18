Dr. Patricia Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Clark, MD
Dr. Patricia Clark, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Ironwood Women's Center in Scottsdale, 8880 E Desert Cove Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
From my first consultation with Dr. Clark, her attitude was "I can fix this" which is what I want from my surgeon. A chest infection had left my right breast scarred/deformed but thankfully no cancer was present. Dr. Clark performed right breast reconstruction/restoration while Dr. Raman Mahabir did a mastopexy on my left breast at N. Scottsdale Surgical Center, and I went home immediately on 12/13/19. I am no stranger to plastic surgery, but this surgery was mandatory to advance this restoration. Dr. Clark and her staff were courteous, caring, professional and well trained. My recovery was immediate and pain-free. I am so grateful to Dr. Clark for the work she did. Dr. Clark works with both cancer and non-cancer victims. Thank you, Dr. Clark, for a job well done and for your care of me at a time when I needed your "I can do this" attitude..
About Dr. Patricia Clark, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053335349
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University Of Southern Colorado, Pueblo, Colorado
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Clark works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.